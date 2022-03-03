UPDATE: The Driver of Overturned Truck Named, no charges pending

The Tennessee Highway Patrol report has now been sent to us regarding Wednesday’s tractor trailer rollover that blocked the eastbound ramp at Harriman.

A Roane Transportation tractor trailer driven by 28-year-old Benjamin Chadwick loaded with plywood flipped onto its top and side as it was getting on the interstate at the eastbound on-ramp in Harriman around 11am. The lumber spilled all over the area of the ramp and had to be loaded onto another rig before it could be moved from the area. The driver of the truck escaped Serious injury only having a scratch to his face and arms. The eastbound on-ramp at the Harriman exit was closed for nearly 6 hours for cleanup. No charges are pending to Chadwick according to the report.

