Truck Rollover of lumber shuts down Harriman Eastbound entrance ramp for hours today

A tractor trailer loaded with plywood flipped onto its top as it was getting on the interstate at the eastbound on-ramp in Harriman this morning around 11:30am. The lumber spilled all over the area of the ramp and had to be loaded onto another rig before it could be moved from the area. The driver of the big rig escaped Serious injury only having a scratch to his face and arms. The investigation is ongoing by the highway patrol, and we will have more on it as it becomes available. The eastbound on-ramp at the Harriman exit was closed for four and a half hours for cleanup. It was reported to us that the driver stated his trailer frame broke apart and caused the rig to overturn after the load shifted.
Tags lumber Overturned Truck plywood Roane County Tennessee Highway Patrol THP
