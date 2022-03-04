Threat at ORHS lands One Juvenile Student in Custody

This afternoon there was once again a threat of mass violence at a City of Oak Ridge School involving an Oak Ridge student. The Oak Ridge Police Department, the Oak Ridge Schools, the Anderson County Juvenile Court and this office have worked together to investigate, detain and ultimately place a juvenile suspect in custody following today’s events.

A juvenile student at the Oak Ridge Secret City Academy allegedly made an oral threat regarding shooting people and using a bomb at the school today. This resulted in a brief condition of restricted movement within the school. Nobody was hurt and no firearm or explosive device was involved. A Juvenile Court Petition was filed with the Anderson County Juvenile Court in Clinton this afternoon against the juvenile accused of making the threats. The juvenile has been charged with Terrorism, Threat of Mass Violence on School Property and False Report. The juvenile has been taken into custody and ordered to be confined at the Richard L. Bean facility in Knox County.

An opportunity for a detention hearing is quickly required by Tennessee law. It is anticipated that such a hearing may occur as soon as next week in the Anderson County Juvenile Court.

District Attorney General Dave Clark remarked, “I am saddened to have to repeat the message that making threats directed at our schools, children or staff will not be tolerated. This is a very serious matter and all of those involved in educating our children or safeguarding the educational environment will respond accordingly. Making such threats isn’t funny and the experience for those making threats isn’t going to be fun.”

Earlier this year, three juveniles were charged with similar offenses stemming from two separate incidents in the same week. Two of those three juveniles have remained detained since that time at the Richard L. Bean Detention Center.

