Terry A. Reese, Rockwood

Mr. Terry A. Reese, age 65, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. He was born March 13, 1957, in Rockwood. Terry attended the Rockwood Baptist Tabernacle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Shirley & Cora Reese; son, Terry “Joey” Reese; and brother, Dale Reese.

Survivors include:

Brother & Sister-in-law:       Tony & Teri Reese of Rockwood, TN

Nieces:                                   Kimberly Dawn Moore

Leslie Cooper

Amber Reese

Memorial services will be held Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. at the Rockwood Baptist Tabernacle; 427 Tedder Street; Rockwood, TN 37854 with Pastor Lewis Capps officiating.

