Still no sign of missing OR man

Following up on a missing person’s report from Oak Ridge, police say that they are no longer actively searching the area around the Melton Lake Peninsula. 59-year-old Dr. Arthur Lee, a geology professor at Roane State Community College, was last seen on February 20th near Melton Lake Drive and the Melton Lake Peninsula but has not been seen since. Oak Ridge Police, along with crews from several agencies searched the area on land and on the water to no avail.

While officials are not actively searching for Dr. Lee, police are investigating any tips they receive. The Oak Ridge Police Department asked anyone who may have information to call them at 865-425-4399 or submit tips online.

Oak Ridge Police said tips can be submitted anonymously.

