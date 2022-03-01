Spring Wildflowers Abound as Discover Life in America and A Walk in the Woods host Annual Glamping Event

Gatlinburg, TN – Discover Life in America (DLiA) has partnered with the award-winning hiking company, A Walk in the Woods, to present the Great Smokies Eco-Adventure. This exciting fundraising event features “glamping” (glamorous camping), gourmet food and drink, guided nature hikes, as well as live music. The Eco-Adventure will be held April 10–12, 2022 near Gatlinburg, and all proceeds will help support DLiA’s mission to conduct biodiversity research in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Eco-Adventurers will see the Smokies like never before at the height of the spring wildflower season! Professional guides from A Walk in the Woods will lead guests on world-class day hikes through the National Park, and DLiA staff will provide unique insight on Smokies flora and fauna, drawing from their extensive knowledge of Smokies biodiversity. Guests will stay at A Walk in the Woods’ luxurious off-grid camp near Cosby, TN and will be treated to gourmet food, local beer and wine.

All proceeds from the Great Smokies Eco-Adventure will help support DLiA, the non-profit organization coordinating the All Taxa Biodiversity Inventory (ATBI) for Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Currently there are 21,302 unique species known to the Park—with more than half of those documented by the ATBI in its 23+ year mission to catalog every species that exists in the Smokies. The ATBI effort continues as scientists estimate that there are tens of thousands of species yet undiscovered in the Park.

“The Eco-Adventure is a wonderfully ‘edu-taining’ experience for any nature lover! Guests learn about the wildflowers and wildlife that make the Smokies so spectacular, but in a fun and luxurious atmosphere,” said Todd Witcher, Executive Director for DLiA.

Tickets for the Great Smokies Eco-Adventure are $950 per person, which include all food (including vegan options) and libations, glamping accommodations, entertainment, and transportation during the event. Tickets are limited, so purchase now! For more information about the event, please visit dlia.org.

“We should preserve every scrap of biodiversity as priceless while we learn to use it and come to understand what it means to humanity.” – E. O. Wilson

