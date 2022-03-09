Smithsonian exhibit honors ORNL researcher with life-sized statue recognizing women in STEM

(From Jennifer Burke, ORNL) Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s Amy Elliott is one of 120 women featured in a new exhibit, IfThenSheCan, at the Smithsonian to commemorate Women in History month. A life-size 3D printed statue of Elliott, a manufacturing scientist, is now on display in the Smithsonian Castle in Washington, D.C., through March 27. The statues recognize women who have excelled in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, or STEM, and comprise the largest collection of women statues ever assembled.

Elliot, who leads ORNL’s robotics and intelligent systems group, specializes in the inkjet-based 3D printing of metals and ceramics, a technology designed to enhance and transform advanced manufacturing in the automotive, aerospace, and power generating sectors. Her inventions have been licensed by industry and have won prestigious awards including two R&D 100 Awards. She also holds several patents and licenses including a method for 3D metal printing and additive manufacturing of aluminum boron carbide metal composites.

