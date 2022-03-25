Shirley Ann Swindler, Rockwood

Shirley Ann Swindler age 75 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Parkwest Hospital. She was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church. Shirley grew up in Speedway, Indiana. She graduated high school from Speedway High School and graduated with a nursing degree from Indiana University. She worked as an RN at various clinics and then finished her career as a school nurse in San Diego, Seattle, and Kennewick, Washington. Shirley loved to sew and quilt, she enjoyed traveling with friends. She is loved by many families and friends. Preceded in death by her father Lawrence Atkinson, mother Joan Atkinson, and her sister Wanda Ward.

Survivors include:

Husband Fredric Swindler of Rockwood, TN;

Daughter Emily Morawski of Kingsport, TN;

Sisters Januce Boonershine of Columbus, OH;

Donna Ferguson of Muncie, IN;

Grandchildren Jessica, Madeline, and Michael Morawski.

Celebration of Life service 4:00 pm Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Bethel Presbyterian Church 203 South Kentucky Street Kingston, TN 37763. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Swindler Family.

