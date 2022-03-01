Sammie Dale “Sam” Clinton, 87

Sammie Dale “Sam” Clinton, age 87, passed away, peacefully, Sunday, February 27, 2022, at NHC of Oak Ridge, after an extended illness. Sam was born, on January 12, 1935, in Cookeville, TN, to Stacy & Gladys Clinton. They moved to Oak Ridge in 1945, at the end of WWII. His favorite memories included hanging out with friends at the Jefferson Theater and going through security checks at the gates. He played the baritone at Jefferson Junior High and Oak Ridge High School. His passion for playing continued for over 40 years. He was an active participant in the Oak Ridge Community Band and several local ensembles. In 1952, Sam and his team were honored to have been a part of the first state championship win for the ORHS Wildcats. Sam received two gold medals as a part of the 880-yard relay and the two-mile relay teams.

After graduation, he attended the University of Tennessee, where he majored in chemical engineering and maintained a 3.9 GPA. He was selected by his professors for membership in Phi Eta Sigma, an honorary scholastic fraternity, and Sigma Pi Sigma, an honorary physics fraternity. He was also a member of Phi Sigma Kappa. Sam graduated in 1956 with a B.S. of Chemical Engineering and went to work for Oak Ridge National Laboratory. He continued his education at UT, receiving a masters in 1968 and Ph.D. in 1972. Sam spent his entire career at ORNL where he was instrumental in discovering many processes that helped build future research & development projects. He was well-liked by fellow employees for being cheerful and for encouraging each member of the project to do their best. Sam retired from ORNL after 43 ½ years of service. Sam was a charter member of Robertsville Baptist Church and remained active for over 76 years. He had many duties including teaching 6th grade Sunday School, being a deacon & trustee, serving on various committees, and coaching the basketball & softball teams. Sam met the love of his life, Doris Jones, after a Wednesday night prayer meeting.

They married in 1957 and moved to Florida for a six-month honeymoon and to attend classes at the University of Florida. They were married for over 62 years and had two children, Pam & Steven. They both shared a passion for music and participated in the church choir for 60 years and the Oak Ridge Community Chorus for many years. They were active VFL supporters for over 40-years and season ticket holders for football, men & women’s basketball, and softball. Sam was also an avid fan & supporter of ORHS Football. He took notes during games then diagramed the plays. These diagrams were printed weekly in the Oak Ridger before the internet was commonplace and became a keepsake for many players to have a visual picture of their big plays.

Sam was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Doris Jones Clinton.

Survivors include daughter, Pam Smith, and husband, Jim, of Knoxville; son, Steve Clinton, and wife, Melody, of Ringgold, GA; and grandchildren, Linli & Lauryn Smith of Knoxville and Rebecca & Scott Clinton of Ringgold, GA. The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff & caregivers at The Groves Assisted Living, NHC of Oak Ridge, and Caris Healthcare & Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial be made to Robertsville Baptist Church, 251 Robertsville Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

The family will receive friends 6-8 pm Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary. The funeral will follow at 8 pm with Rev. Brian Scott officiating. Family and friends will meet at 9 am Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for interment. Online condolences may be left at weathefordmortuary.com.

