Sallie Rebecca Jansch, Wartburg

Sallie Rebecca Jansch, (Becky), passed into the next life on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at her family home in Wartburg.

Becky, a lifelong resident of Wartburg and Morgan County was 68. She and her husband Jim owned and operated Jansch and Whaley Nursery in Wartburg. Her parents Sallie and Charley Jansch were longtime Morgan County residents where her father Charlie was a former UT Extension Agent.

Becky was schooled in Morgan County and held two degrees from the University of Tennessee including an Ornamental Horticulture degree. Following college, Becky was a NBC News cameraperson in New York City, covering many news events.

She always loved the beauty of horticulture, the outdoors, the ocean, and brought beauty to everything she touched.

She was responsible for many beautiful landscaping works in the area over the years. Becky had a special place in her heart for her many animals.

She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Jim Whaley; 2 stepchildren Matt Whaley and Cindy Dockins; 2 beautiful grandchildren, Fisher and Chloe Dockins; first cousins Ricky Igou, Mike Lawing, and Mary Rad and several other cousins throughout the South.

There will be a graveside service Friday, March 25, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Wartburg City Cemetery in Wartburg, TN with Rev. David Graves officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to the MoCo Mutts Animal Shelter

7920 Morgan County Hwy. Sunbright 37872.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Becky Jansch.

