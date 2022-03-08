Rosa Lee Wyrick Mount, Roane County

Rosa Lee Wyrick Mount, 89, lifelong resident of Roane County and member of Union Chapel Baptist Church, passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, March 7, 2022. Born June 29, 1932, to Lee D. and Catherine (Lizzie) Schubert Wyrick and is preceded in death by both parents, husband Napoleon B. Mount, brothers Jimmy, Johnny, and Ozell Wyrick, and sister Betty Jane Bledsoe.

Rosa Lee is survived by sisters Kathleen (Bob) Yarber of Oak Ridge, Linda (Ed) Turner of Harriman and Judy (Jim) Stafford of Kingston, her sons Rick and Donald (Berty) Mount of Kingston and daughter Connie Mount of Hixson, TN., grandchildren Bonne, Joshua, Jonathan Mount, and Banner and Caiden Barcomb, great-grandchildren Jackson, Alta, Orry, Duncan, and Declan.

Graveside service 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Kingston Memorial Gardens with Pastor Ronnie Nickell officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Union Chapel Baptist Church, 2734 Lawnville Rd. Kingston, TN. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Mount Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

