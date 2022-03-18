Robbie Ann Childers Parker 86 years old, passed away on March 17th, 2022 at home. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Bobby Don Parker; parents, Roy and Jewel Childers; sisters Elsie Farmer and Betty Ross; brother, Ray Childers; son-in-law, Robert Anderson.

Born in Piedmont Alabama on February 28th, 1936. Robbie and her husband owned and operated Parker Transport for many years. She accepted God as her Lord and Savior at the age of 6 and was a long-time member of Zion Baptist Church. Enjoyed sewing, quilting, and helping her sister Elsie and John Farmer at Oliver Springs Flower and Garden. She cherished Sunday dinners at her home with all of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children Susan Anderson, Debbie Moore, and David (wife Sonya) Parker; brother, Robert Childers; grandchildren Dawn Conner, Stephanie (husband Scott) Hollifield, Brittany Moore, and significant other Bradley Zulliger, Joey Parker, Mindy Parker, and significant other Hunter Black. Great-grandchildren, Shelby Tilson and fiancé Scott Conard, Justin Tilson, and significant other Mykiah Johnson, Blakely Zulliger, Luke Hollifield, Grayson Hollifield, and Winston Hollifield. Good Friends, Mary Childress and Lena Bayless.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Deacon Mike Hollifield and Scott Hollifield officiating. Robbie’s graveside will be at 11:00 am, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Claxton, TN. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

