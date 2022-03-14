Roane State Dental Clinic offering free cleanings for kids

Brad Jones 7 seconds ago Featured, News Leave a comment 2 Views

Free dental cleanings for children ages 4 to 12 are being offered this month at the Roane State Dental Hygiene Clinic.

The clinic is located on the first floor of the Coffey/McNally Building on the Oak Ridge Branch Campus of Roane State Community College, located at 701 Briarcliff Avenue.

The free procedures include cleaning, all necessary dental X-rays and a fluoride treatment. The clinic is open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET.

The free cleanings for children are only offered through the end of March. Availability is limited due to appointment demand so parents and caregivers are encouraged to book quickly.

Anyone interested in learning more information or making an appointment for a child should call the dental clinic during operating hours at (865) 481-2016.

The dental hygiene clinic also offers cleanings, sealants and teeth whitening for adults. Available services and patient costs are listed online. Please note that the clinic is closed from May through August.

Additional details on Roane State’s Dental Hygiene Program can be found online at roanestate.edu/dentalhygiene.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Winter Farmers’ Market open on a 1-hour delay Saturday

Oak Ridge – The Winter Farmers’ Market will be open on a 1-hour delay Saturday, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: