Richard Stricklan, Rockwood

Richard Stricklan, 78 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 20th, 2022, at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. He was born on December 15th, 1943, in Rockwood. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. Richard was a member of the Rockwood Baptist Tabernacle, where he loved attending church and worshiping. He loved to go fishing also. He is preceded in death by his mother: Mildred Hamby (Ulys); Father: Louis Stricklan; Son: Ricky Stricklan; Sisters: Edith Eaton, Margaret Edmonds; Brother: Arnold Stricklan; Stepbrother: Eddie Stricklan, Chucky Stricklan, Danny Newby, Robert Newby; Stepsister: Bonnie Lyke, and stepson: Stanley Horton (Kelly Horton) and niece: Kristin McDaniels. He is survived by:

Ex-wife: Donna Stricklan

Daughters: Tonya Harris (Dale)

Wendy Hughes (John)

Cindy Cressler

Stepson: Trent Horton (Wendy)

Stepdaughter: Gayle Ellenburg (William)

Stepbrother: Lynn Strickaln (Diane)

Stepsisters: Barbara McDaniel

Kathy Davinci

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Lewis Capps officiating. Graveside and interment services will be on Thursday, March 24th, 2022, at 10:00 am in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood with military honors presented by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Richard J. Stricklan.

