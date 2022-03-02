Richard (Dick) Muller, Oak Ridge

Richard (Dick) Muller of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, released his spirit Tuesday, March 01, 2022, at the age of 91.

Dick is survived by his sons Timothy, Paul (Mary) and James, his daughter Susan (Rick), and his granddaughter Maria. He was preceded in death by his wife Thelma, his son Stephen and his sister Babette.

Dick was an electrical engineer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory for 20 years having retired in 1995. Before coming to Oak Ridge, Dick had numerous engineering positions including as a missionary working for Trans World Radio located on the island of Bonaire in the Dutch Antilles.

A graveside service will be held at 4:00 pm on Friday, March 4th at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Mott-McKamey Funeral Home at 1017 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge, TN is handling the arrangements: 865-483-4341, [email protected]

