PUBLIC NOTICE: UT to Hold Public Rulemaking Hearings

KNOXVILLE – The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees will hold rulemaking hearings, in the manner prescribed by the Uniform Administrative Procedures Act, T.C.A. §4-5-204, on April 19, starting at 1 p.m. CDT/ 2 p.m. EDT.

The hearings will be held in person at UT Southern, Gault Fine Arts Center, Recital Hall, 423 W. Madison Street, Pulaski, TN  38478.

The University previously filed Notices of Rulemaking Hearings with the Tennessee secretary of state on Feb. 17, 2022.  The hearings pertain to Student Code of Conduct rules, library fines and parking rules at UT Southern.

Oral and written comments on the proposed rules will be received at the public hearings. Pursuant to authority delegated by the Board, General Counsel Ryan Stinnett will serve as the presiding officer and oversee and conduct the hearings.  A summary of comments received at the hearings will be provided by the presiding officer to the Board.

The Board’s Standing Rule Governing Requests to Address the Board describes the procedures, terms and conditions that govern requests to speak at the hearings.  Those wishing to speak at the hearings in person will be required to adhere to the University’s health and safety guidelines applicable to the UT Southern campus.

Interested parties may also submit written comments pertaining to any of the rules before April 19, by mail or email, to Ryan Stinnett.  He may be contacted for questions, along with requests for copies of the rulemaking notices.

Ryan Stinnett, General Counsel
University of Tennessee System
505 Summer Place
UT Tower, #1169
Knoxville, TN 37902
Phone:  865-974-2540
Email:  [email protected]
 
Any individuals with disabilities who wish to participate in these proceedings and/or review the rulemaking filings that require aid to facilitate such participation should contact the following individual at least 10 days prior to the hearing.
 
Crissy Jordan
433 West Madison Street, Pulaski, TN 38478
Phone: 931-363-9882, ext. 3882
Email: [email protected]

