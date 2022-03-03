Pauline Walls White, 93, Kingston

Pauline Walls White, 93, of Kingston, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

Pauline was born October 1, 1928, in Harlan County, Kentucky. She was of the Baptist faith and a retiree of Kaiser Roth Hosiery. Some of her fondest memories were singing in church as a young girl and living in Germany with her husband Amos during his time in the Army. In her later years, she enjoyed sitting on the porch visiting with her neighbors. Most importantly, Pauline loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Pauline is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years Amos; parents Earnest and Zilpha Walls; sister Earlene Thornton; and brothers James Walls, Clifford Walls, and Franklin Walls.

She is survived by her children Leslie White (Tanya Mitchell), Barbara Pearman (Joel); grandchildren Ryan White (Lindsey), Lindsey Ferguson (Todd), Natalie Knauth (Alan), Paul Pearman (Peyton), Josh Pearman (Janna); great-grandchildren AJ, Gabe, Walker, Caroline, Mila, Tyler, Jack, Belle, and James; sister Betty Oiler and brother Robert Walls (Belle); and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman. Funeral at 6:00 p.m. with Reverend Sue Lynn Johnson officiating. Kyker Funeral Home is serving the White Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Pauline Walls White please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

