Paul Dean Forrester Sr, Harriman

Paul Dean Forrester, Sr. age 60 of Harriman passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Mildred Armes Forrester, brothers David Joseph and Mark Edward Forrester.

Survivors include

Daughter Amber Mundy and husband Jeff of Cincinnati, Ohio,

Sons Paul Forrester, Jr. and wife Danielle of Cincinnati, Ohio,

Christopher Forrester of Harriman,

Sisters Darlene Oswalt and husband Steve of Trion, Georgia,

Frankie Day and husband Larry of Maynardville, Tennessee,

Melissa Forrester of Harriman,

Brothers Kenneth Forrester, Jr. and wife Judy of Cincinnati, Ohio,

Johnny Forrester of Harriman,

4 grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm Friday, March 18, 2022, at the First Christian Church in Harriman. Celebration of Life will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Phillip Merrill officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Kyker Funeral Home P.O. Box 232 Harriman, TN. 37748 to help with funeral expenses.

