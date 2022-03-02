Patricia Ann Gaylor Thurman, 81

Patricia Ann Gaylor Thurman traded this earthly home for her eternal one late Monday evening February 28th. She finished life’s race cheered on by her loving children. If you are reading this brief summary of a life well lived and a battle hard fought with tears in your eyes, then you are probably one of the countless people whose lives were touched by and prayed for as a result of knowing this strong faithful woman of God. There is actually a good chance that if you even knew someone who knew Pat, as she was called by her friends, or Nana or Mom, as she was known by her family, then you too have been uplifted in prayer. That was what she did, she PRAYED.

In addition to her legacy of strong faith, hope and love, she leaves behind the legacy of family, those who knew and loved her best.

She is survived by her children Linda Thurman Pash and husband Carl from Colorado Springs, CO; Lori Thurman Pyle and husband Jeff from Cartersville, GA; Leah Thurman Roberts and husband Mark from Cartersville, GA; Louis Thurman and wife Jennifer from Milton, GA; grandchildren Alexandria Sangid and husband Todd from Maryville, TN; Emilee Osborne and husband Seth; Keller Pyle; Mackenzie Conway and husband Kalep; Cade Roberts and partner Samantha DeLucca; Madeline, Ella, and Claire Thurman; Sister in law Carleen Thurman; many nieces, nephews, extended family, as well as many dear friends and fellow prayer warriors. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 35 years Luther Thurman Jr.

Receiving of friends will be from 5-7 Friday, March 4, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Funeral services and a celebration of life will be held at Norris First Baptist Church on Saturday morning at 9:30 with David Seiber officiating, followed by internment at Norris Memorial Gardens. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

