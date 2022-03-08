Patricia Ann Brummitt, Kingston

Mrs. Patricia Ann Brummitt, age 91 of Kingston, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman. She was born on July 2, 1930. She was a retired school teacher with over 40 years of service. She enjoyed educating school children about veteran affairs as well. She and her late husband were very active with the American Legion and also volunteered and spent a lot of time serving with the CASA organization. She had a gift for music, as she could play the piano, organ, and sing. Her children always remember her holding the position of choir director or as the organist at the church she attended. She was currently a member of the Lawnville Rd Church of Christ in Kingston. She always had a heart of service with everything she did. She is preceded in death by her husband: Eric Brummitt; Parents: Verba & Lawrence Burks. She is survived by:

Son: Stephen W. Brummitt

Daughter: Marjorie Ford (Norman)

Grandchildren: Nathan M. Ford, Ellen C. Ford, Keegan J. Ford

Sister: Marilyn Moore

Special Friend: Jennifer Vandever

And a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm ET on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Lawnville Road Church of Christ in Kingston, TN. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm ET with Bro. Roger Carter is officiating. Graveside and interment services will be on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 11:00 am ET in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Patricia Ann Brummitt.

