Oscar A. Bunch, Clinton

Oscar A. Bunch, age 82 of Clinton, TN passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and family. Oscar was always a happy person and was a pleasure to be around simply because he was fun to be with. He will truly be missed by those who loved and knew him. Oscar was a Coal Miner for most of his working life. He was of the Baptist faith.

Oscar is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Rosa Bunch; daughter, Martha Bedingfield; and sister, Joyce Jeffers.

Oscar is survived by daughter, Lola Seiber and husband Roger of Harriman, TN; brothers, Freeman Bunch of Lake City, TN, and Laymon “Moe” Bunch of Clinton, TN; sisters, Velma Seiber of Clinton, TN, Zelma West of Clinton, TN, Sue Mardis of Clinton, TN, and Gracie Seiltze and husband Glen of Ohio; four grandchildren, D.J. Bedingfield, Brittany Sexton, Greg Allen Bunch, and Camryn Bedingfield; several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Oscar’s family and friends will have a visitation on Monday, March 28, 2022, from 11 am – 1 pm with his funeral service to follow at 1 pm all in the chapel of Jones Mortuary. His interment will follow his funeral service at Phillips Cemetery in New River, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

