Open Fire Caldwell Drive

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. – March 22, 2022 – At approximately 4:33 p.m. this afternoon the Oak Ridge Fire Department responded to the report of an open fire near the area of Caldwell Drive.

Upon arrival fire department personnel found a wildlandfire burning with 4 homes in immediate threat of fire. The fire had already spread into one home but was quickly extinguished by fire department personnel.

The Oak Ridge Fire Department initiated wildland firefighting operations and began requesting additional resources. Affected residents were evacuated and electricity to the area was shut off by the Oak Ridge Electrical Department at the request of the fire department.

As of 8:00 p.m. the fire was declared under control. Fire department crews will be monitoring through the evening to ensure public safety.

The City of Oak Ridge Fire Department, Police Department, Public Works, and the Electrical Department responded to the scene. Outside agencies included theKnox County Sheriff’s Office Air Watch (helicopter service), Tennessee Department of Forestry, the Oliver Springs Volunteer Fire Department, and the Y-12 Fire Department. The City of Oak Ridge Fire Department recalled off duty personnel in support of the operation with a total of 30 firefighters placed in service.

It is estimated that electrical power will be restored around 10:00 p.m. and evacuated residents will be allowed to return home.

