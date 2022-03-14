Oak Ridge development to be topic at Lunch with the League

Brad Jones
Featured, News

On Tuesday, March 15th, Wayne Blasius, the city of Oak Ridge’s Community Development Director will provide an update on Downtown Main Street development as he will join members of The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge Lunch with the League. Because of its unique development as a community to support the Manhattan Project, the City of Oak Ridge lacked a central downtown.

In the fall of 2019, the City prepared a vision for a new city center which included zoning changes, property acquisition, and soliciting development. With zoning changes and property acquisition in place, on August 6, 2021, the Oak Ridge Land Bank held its “Toast the Town” event to hear the formal announcement of the call for development. Two excellent proposals were received in response to
the RFP and will be considered for approval by the Land Bank Board at their business meeting, on March 15th at 5:30 pm.

The presentations are open to League members and nonmembers alike. Members and regular attendees will automatically receive a link to the live presentation and be notified by email of changes, as well as given information about upcoming programs. Guests are welcome to participate. Non-members may request the link by contacting Mary Ann Reeves ([email protected]). A few days after the event, attendees may view the recorded session on the League’s website https://my.lwv.org/tennessee/oakridge.

