Oak Ridge Celebrates Arbor Day 2022

It was a beautiful day to get out and plant a tree for our 37th Annual Arbor Day Observance which was at St. Mary’s Catholic School, Oak Ridge, TN this year!

The ceremony also marks the 34th year that the City of Oak Ridge has been recognized as a Tree City USA.

At the ceremony, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Area Forester, Brook Smith presented the Tree City USA and Tree Line USA awards to Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch. Tree City USA, a National Arbor Day Foundation program, recognizes U.S. towns and cities that develop comprehensive urban forestry programs.

To become a Tree City USA, a community must meet four standards: a legally constituted tree board; a community tree ordinance; a comprehensive community forestry program supported by a minimum of $2 per capita; and an Arbor Day proclamation and public tree planting ceremony. Communities must reapply for the Tree City USA designation annually.

The Arbor Day ceremony included the planting of a Redbud tree, donated by the City of Oak Ridge. St. Mary’s students even decided to name the tree, Ruby Redbud!

