No Package Stores Will Be on the Ballot in Oliver Springs, For Now

The Oliver Springs Town Council voted 4 to 2 last night in their council meeting, not to send for a referendum vote, on the allowance of package store Liquor sales in their town. Presently, the city does allow wine sales in stores but never have okayed the sale of liquor within the city. If the citizens of the town want to see package liquor sales, they will have to have 60% of registered voters to be able to have it placed on the November ballot since the Town Council voted it down last night. You can listen to all the comments on this, and other items discussed last night at the meeting here on BBB TV-12 at 10am in the morning when we replay the meeting from last night.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

