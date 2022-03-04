No Package Stores Will Be on the Ballot in Oliver Springs, For Now

Dudley Evans 7 seconds ago Featured, News Leave a comment 1 Views

The Oliver Springs Town Council voted 4 to 2 last night in their council meeting, not to send for a referendum vote, on the allowance of package store Liquor sales in their town. Presently, the city does allow wine sales in stores but never have okayed the sale of liquor within the city. If the citizens of the town want to see package liquor sales, they will have to have 60% of registered voters to be able to have it placed on the November ballot since the Town Council voted it down last night. You can listen to all the comments on this, and other items discussed last night at the meeting here on BBB TV-12 at 10am in the morning when we replay the meeting from last night.

Tags

About Dudley Evans

Check Also

Body Found Under Bridge in Rockwood

Rockwood police have been on the scene on the Tedder Street overpass as it was …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: