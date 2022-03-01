Michael Sines Sr, Clinton

Michael Sines, Sr. age 62 of Clinton, TN, was born February 3, 1960, and left this earth on February 26, 2022, with his loving and devoted family by his side. His greatest love was Jesus Christ and his family. Michael always made sure that everyone was happy, laughing, and smiling. He loved his family with no boundaries. he was a member of the Graves Gap Baptist Church. He was always gifted with a great and spiritual testimony. Michael is preceded in death by his parents, Ronald Sr. and Denna Sines, father & mother-in-law, Blaine Sampsel, and Ethel stocks, sisters-in-law, Thelma Rose Mathis, Jennifer Mae Williams, and brother-in-law, Glen Ray Sampsel.

He leaves behind his wife Frances Sines, the love of his life, his children, Michael Sines, Jr., Nicklas Sines, Jeremy Sines, Tommy Brooks, and wife Stacey, Tinna Sysvester and husband Sonny and Ollie Kenner, 21 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, brothers, Vernon Sines, Ronald Sines, Jr., sister, Kathy Sines, sisters-in-law, Louise Marsee of Oak Ridge, Ollie Forsythe and Ray Hooks of LaFollette, TN and by other extended family members and special friends.

Michael was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his compassionate spirit.

Visitation: 12:00 Noon – 2:00 PM on Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Graves Gap Baptist Church in Briceville, TN.

Funeral Service: Will follow Visitation at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Graves Gap Baptist Church in Briceville, TN with Rev. Lonnie Lowe officiating.

Interment will follow the Funeral Service at the Graves Gap Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Tyler Brooks, James Liles, Logan Kenner, Austin Kenner, Jordon Allen, Chris Kenner, B.J. Forsythe and Ryan Forsythe.

