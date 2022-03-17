Melissa ‘Missy’ Turner, Harriman

Ms. Melissa ‘Missy’ Turner, 51, of Harriman, passed away March 14, 2022.  She was an avid UT sports fan and Dale Earnhardt fan.

She was predeceased by her husband: Jay Turner.

Grandparents: Sewell & Jenna Mae Bane and Clarence & Hannah Rumell.

Grandson: Lucas Turner.

Survivors include her son & daughter-in-law: Jayson & Brooke Turner.

Two daughters & son-in-law: Brittany & Vince Buckholtz, and Kayla Turner.

Parents: Jr & Joyce Bane, and Ed Floyd.

Brother: Mike Bane.

Grandchildren: Jayden Brackett, Kaelyn, Jayse, Jaxon, and Khylee Turner, Jacob, Branthey, and Meisha Buckholtz.

Nephews: Tony, Matt, and Blake Bane.

Special friends: Jessica, Logan, and Angie.

And many other friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Friday, March 18, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Ms. Melissa Turner.

