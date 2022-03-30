Mary Woods, Joyner Community

Mary Woods, age 86, of the Joyner Community passed away on March 28, 2022, at the Morgan County Lifecare Center.

She was the daughter of William “Buck” and Viola M. Howell of Roane County. She was a member of Meadow View Baptist Church.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sharon “Sissy” Sensaboy Elmore; brothers, Herman “Boyd”, and William “Pete” Howell; sisters, Willette Brezeal, Louise Webb, and Jo Forrester.

She is survived by her husband, James Woods; sons, Ronnie and Michael (Donna) Sensaboy; sisters, Joyce (Jerry) Green, Brenda (John) Hinds, Wanda (Wayne) Franklin; grandchildren, Stacy (Thomas) Nelson, Seth (Leanna) Sensaboy, Paul Elmore and Jamon Sensaboy; stepdaughter, Debbie (Johnny) Lively and step-grandchildren, Leann (Scott) Beaty and Nathan (Kayla) Lively; great-grandchildren, Austin, Bryson, Marshall, Gunner, and Bentlee.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 6:00-8:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 8:00 p.m. with Rev. Ralph Nance and Rev. Randall Landrum officiating. Graveside services will be Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at Union Cemetery in Wartburg.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mary Woods. To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Mary Woods, of Joyner Community, TN, please visit our flower store.

