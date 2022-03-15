Mary “Charlene” McKamey/Jobe, Oliver Springs

Mary “Charlene” McKamey/Jobe, age 71, of Oliver Springs, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center. She was born on March 8, 1951, in Knoxville.

She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Ridge. She enjoyed reading in her spare time. She was also a talented piano player as well as a songwriter of gospel songs.

Mary is preceded in death by her father Charlie Woodrow McKamey and mother Mary Inez Clough McKamey; brother Donnie L. McKamey; aunt Pauline Walls; sisters-in-law Shirley McKamey and Kathy McKamey.

She is survived by her brother Gleason McKamey of Largo, Florida; niece Sherri Clark of Greenville, South Carolina, and a host of extended family members and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 2 PM at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton, TN.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the McKamey/Jobe family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

