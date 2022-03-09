Mary Carolyn “Mimi” Beets, Kingston

Mary Carolyn “Mimi” Beets, seventy-nine of Kingston, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, after an

eight-year battle with Alzheimer’s/Dementia. Carolyn was a small business owner and served Kingston and Roane County in many ways. Her favorite was being, The First Lady of Kingston, a role she filled with style and grace. The great support given to Troy in their many years of public service was recognized across the State.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her mother and father, Mary Ellen and McQuen Gideon.

She is survived by her loving husband of fifty-eight years, Troy Beets of Kingston; two sons, Jay (Tammy)

Beets of Stafford, Virginia, and Doug Beets of Lenoir City. She also leaves behind four granddaughters, Brittani (Jimmy) Walker of Roane County, Tayler Beets of Knoxville, Sarah (Jon) Zimmerman of Virginia, and Rebecca Beets of New Jersey; step-granddaughter, Molly (Kevin) Jones of Harriman; four great-grandsons, Rowynn and Channing McClure, Adrian, and Rylan Zimmerman; a most devoted and special niece, Terry Merianos of Knoxville; nephew, Garry Beeler of Rockwood.

Carolyn was an only child but was blessed with sister-like relationships with Anne DeBord, Debbie Dukes, and Sheila Woodell, all of Kingston.

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and will be announced by Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston. The family is very thankful for the outpouring of love and support from friends during this difficult time. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Obituary courtesy of Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, TN.

