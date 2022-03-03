Mary Alice Cope, Oliver Springs

Mary Alice Cope, aged 75, of Oliver Springs, TN passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

She was born in Oklahoma on February 13, 1947. She was a teacher’s aide at Lake City and Norwood and attended Oak Ridge Baptist Church. She enjoyed art and painting.

Mary is proceeded in death by her parents Doyle and Irene Cope.

She is survived by her sister Rosa Lee Cornett and husband James; nephews Rusty Cornett and wife Amy, Tony Cornett and wife Jackie, Jonathan Cornett and wife Stacie; great-nieces and nephews Carly, Sydney, Lyndsey, Dale, Amber, and Crissy.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 3:00 PM at Anderson Memorial Gardens with Pastor Bobby McCoy officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cope family.

