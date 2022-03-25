Martha Ann Foster, Harriman

Martha Ann Foster, age 75, of Harriman passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Roane Medical Center. Martha was a member of The Kingston United Methodist Church where she was a member of the choir for many years. She enjoyed playing tennis and has always been an avid fan of sports, especially the Olympics and America’s Cup Racing. She enjoyed Civil War history, Traveling, Antiques and Thrifting. She loved spending time with her Furbabies Kato and Coco.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Wilbur Brown Tarr and Freddie Brashears-Tarr of Long Beach, CA.

She is survived by her Husband of 56 years: Keith D. Foster of Kingston

Son and Daughter-in-law: RJ Foster and Roseanna Cooper-Foster of Harriman

Honorary “Adopted” Son: Jeremy Browne of Harriman

Honorary “Adopted” Daughter: Tricia McClure of Kingston

Special Long Time Friends: Fran Puckett, Jeff Aytes, Verna Webb, Linda Malquist, and Anne Horner

And many special families and cousins of the Brashears Family.

The family is honoring her wishes for No Funeral per her request. Thank You for your Love and Prayers on our family’s behalf. In Lieu of flowers, our family requests that you take a family member or loved one and do something special with them. Make a new memory in memory of her.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Martha Ann Foster.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Martha Ann (Tarr) Foster, please visit our floral store.

