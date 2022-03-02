Margaret Dyer Johnson, Oak Ridge

Margaret Dyer Johnson, age 90, died on February 28, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center. She was born in Waynesboro, Tennessee, and raised in Cumberland Gap. She then moved to Knoxville, Greeneville, and Oak Ridge. Margaret was saved at the age of 13 by her LORD & Savior Jesus Christ and baptized at the First Baptist Church of Cumberland Gap. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Oak Ridge. Margaret’s family & friends take comfort in the knowledge that she is in Heaven with Jesus Christ and all the saints who died before her.



Margaret graduated from Powell Valley High School in 1949 and Lincoln Memorial University in 1953. She taught school for many years, first in Wise, Virginia, then Frakes, Kentucky, Knoxville, and Greeneville. Lastly, she taught in Oak Ridge at Jefferson Junior High, Highland View, Linden, and Glenwood Elementary Schools. She was a talented crocheter and knitter and enjoyed other forms of needlecraft. She had a booth for many years at the Oak Ridge Craft Fair and shared her handicraft works with many people. She loved her family & friends and was always looking out for and doing many things for them. She was also a great cook and was famous for her homemade yeast rolls.



Margaret was preceded in death by mother, Theodosia Irwin Dyer; father, Hugh Moore Dyer; brother, John Ed Dyer, Sr.; sister, Elizabeth Dyer White; son, U. S. Marine Corps Captain Charles Wayne Johnson (Retired); and grandson, Timothy Alexander Johnson.

She is survived by her sister, Katherine Dyer Rader and husband, Bob; son, Hugh Tyler Johnson; son, George Irwin Johnson and wife, Cynthia “Cindy” Davis Johnson; daughter-in-law, Knikki Daniels Johnson; grandsons, Nicholas Tyler Johnson, Thomas Anthony Johnson and wife, Christie, and Christian Wayne Daniels; granddaughters, Lindsay Michelle Anfinson and Amanda Morgan Daniels; great-grandsons, Henley Tyler Anfinson, Nicholas Colton Johnson and Hunter Johnson Moore; great-granddaughters, Maylin Jade Anfinson, Ryleigh Rose Kuehne and Jean Frances Johnson; nephews, Charles Kenneth “Kenny” Peters and wife, Carol, Jack Moss “Buddy” Frazier, Robert Beaty “Bobby” Frazier, John Ed “Eddie” Dyer, Jr., Mark Dyer, Darel Dyer, Jody Rader, James Rader, Nick Perry, Rick Frazier, Jack Frazier, Scott White and Jacob White; nieces, Stephanie Dyer Allen, Cynthia “Cindy” Rader South, Kim White and LeAnn White; and cousins, Catherine Frasier Bell, Marjorie Frasier McCall, Guy Allan Irwin and Joe Neal Irwin; Betty Goforth Pittman, Susan Goforth Dawson, Lee & Barbara White, Alma Fletcher, Adrian Fletcher, VaNita Rochelle Boston Fletcher, Alicia Fletcher Johnson, Pauletta Fletcher, Elizabeth “Libby” Fletcher, Doug & Melody Turner, Mary Jane Williams, Lola Murray, Diane King Williams, Barbara Lee and Esther Wallace.



The family will receive friends 2-4 pm Saturday, March 5, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Oak Ridge, 1101 Oak Ridge Turnpike. Funeral services will follow at 4 pm with Rev. Dr. Rory Naeve officiating. Family and friends will meet at Oak Ridge Memorial Park, 1501 Bethel Valley Road, at 3 pm Sunday, March 6, 2022, for interment.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Lincoln Memorial University or First Baptist Church of Oak Ridge. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Margaret Dyer Johnson please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

