Lolita Kay Ledford, 39, Rockwood

Lolita Kay Ledford, age 39 of Rockwood, passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022. She was born on April 30, 1982, in Rockwood. She loved being a mother and grandmother more than anything in this world. She is preceded in death by her grandparents: Ellen and Paul McElroy; Stepfather: Joe Northern; and her best friend: Jessica Jeffers. She is survived by:

Daughters: Tabitha Mikayla Ledford

Katilyn Marie Ledford

Grandchildren: Ali’ana Ledford and Riley Walker

Husband: Michael Ledford

Parents: Roy Webster and Rita Northern

Sister: Leola Steelman

Siblings: Angel Northern, Bobby Gill, Preston Webster, Kodi Webster, Jolene Smith, and Nikki Glenn

And several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 2:00-3:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral Service will follow at 3:00. A Private Interment service will take place at a later date.

