Laura Ann Jones Ellis, Knoxville (formerly of Harriman)

Mrs. Laura Ann Jones Ellis, age 83 of Knoxville, formerly of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 4th, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. She was born on June 8th, 1938, in Harriman. She was of the Baptist faith. She was a retired breakfast host. She is preceded in death by her parents: Walter & Mary Jones; Husbands: Billy Richard Miles, Bill Ellis; Siblings: Faye, Betty, Patricia, Opal, Tony, Sonny, and Bobbie. She is survived by:

Children: Becky Ford, Terry Miles, Michael Miles, Shannon Lawson (Billy), Melissa Jenkins (Rodney), and Richard Miles. All of Knoxville, TN

Grandchildren: David Ford, Shane Dykes, Stephanie Drenzek, Tabitha Disney, and Nathaniel Miles

Great Grandchildren: Willah Disney, Tucker Disney, Bentley Ford, Taylor Ford, Jacob Ford

Sisters: Peggy, Debbie

Brother: Michael

And a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

The family will have a graveside service at 1:00 pm ET on Friday, March 11th, 2022, at the Piney Grove Cemetery in Harriman, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Laura Ann Ellis.

