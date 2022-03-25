Judy Carole Russell Johnson, Harriman

Ms. Judy Carole Russell Johnson, age 76, of Harriman, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

She was predeceased by her husband: Lester M. Johnson.

Two sons: Jerry Eugene Poland and Michael David Russell Jr.

Parents: Mr. & Mrs. Henry C. Russell.

Three sisters: Donna Fay Jeffers, Bobbie June Basler, and Sandra K. Blake.

She is survived by her son: Willis Clay Poland.

Two daughters: Patricia C. Barnes and Mandria Barnes.

Grandchildren: Sarah & Thurman Wells, Rita & Daniel Fritts, and Kimberly & Hope Barnes.

Great-grandchildren: Christian, Lily, Dallas, Kevin, and Buck Lee.

And a host of nieces, nephews.

The family will receive friends Friday, March 25, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM with Bro. Josh Kidd officiating. Graveside services will be held Saturday morning March 26 at 10:00 AM in the Rankins Chapel Cemetery in Oakdale.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Johnson family during this difficult time.

