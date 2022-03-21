Joyce (Fecke) Billington, Kingston (formerly of Dayton, Ohio)

Joyce (Fecke) Billington, age 70, passed away on March 15, 2022, following a brief illness. Joyce was born in Dayton, Ohio, and moved to Kingston, TN in 2004. Joyce is proceeded in death by her parents Frank and Jeanne Fecke and sister-in-law Sue Fecke.

Joyce is survived by her loving companion Sonny Hunter, daughters Anna Robinson, Frances (Jason) Rihm, grandchildren Dante, Ayden, Aaliyah, Ava, Cameron, Noah, and great-grandson Niko. She is survived by her siblings Sheila (Jeff) Stutrud, Erin (Floyd) Eldridge, Laurie (Phil) Lange, and Shawn Fecke, all from Ohio, and Bob Fecke from Wisconsin. Joyce is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Joyce worked as a dialysis technician most of her life, working many long hours and treated her patients like family. She included patients in family holiday gatherings, who would have otherwise spent the holidays alone. Joyce was a graduate of Roane County Leadership, and was an active member of Continuing Kingston, an organization that thrives to make Kingston a better place. In 2020, Joyce worked as a census worker, reaching out to the homeless people, because she believed every person mattered.

Joyce’s family was the most important part of her life and she cherished the time she spent with them. She was loved by all the people who knew her.

A small service will be held on Saturday, April 9, at the Kingston United Methodist Church at 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Roane County Animal Shelter. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Fecke Family.

