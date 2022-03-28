John Wayne Braden, Clinton

John Wayne Braden, 62, Clinton, went home to glory on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at his home. He was born November 5, 1959, to John Louis and Nadine Braden in Anderson County. He was a member of the United States Army from 1978 to 1984. He worked for the Department of Energy as a subcontractor and then at Y-12. He always had a love for sports, especially watching his children, nieces, and nephews play. He loved older model cars and trucks and was very proud of his 1971 SS Chevelle. Wayne was a member of the Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Clinton. He held several offices at the church until his health declined. Wayne loved the Lord with his whole heart and cherished his family. He was always willing to help others in need and support the cause of Christ.

He is preceded in death by his father John Louis Braden, grandparents Fred and Mattie Braden, Jesse and Aline Byrge, and special niece Susan Byrge.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kathy Daugherty Braden. Daughters; Brandie Braden (boyfriend Tyler Chambers), Amanda Braden (fiancé Joseph Burns), Grace Braden. Son; John Braden. Mother; Nadine Braden. Brothers; Terry Lee Braden (wife Amy Braden), Lyndon Braden, Jesse Braden. Sister; Tina Thornton (husband Larry Thornton). Father- and mother-in-law Alvin and Susie Daugherty. Sisters-in-law; Patty Landrum, Martha Sexton (husband Jeremy Sexton) along with special nephews Jacob and Elijah Sexton and special niece Kayla Sexton.

The family would like to give special thanks to UT Hospice for the fine care and loving caregivers (Stephanie Elliott, Jennifer Duncan, Jennifer Fox, Chaplin Greg Hamby, Candice DeGuira, Helen Wilkins, Elizabeth Miller, Jordan Massey, Anne Knighton, Chrissy Norris). Also, special thanks to Cheryl Julian and Ansley Marcum. A very special thanks to nephew Jacob Sexton for all the fine care and love he helped to provide to his Uncle Wayne during his sickness. A love that never failed.

The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Holly Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton with funeral services at 7 p.m. Interment will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Sunset Cemetery. Evangelist Bobby Stewart will officiate the services. www.holleygamble.com

