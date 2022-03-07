John Shacter, 100, Kingston

John Shacter, age 100, of Kingston, TN, passed away on 3/1/22 in Nashville, TN. Originally from Vienna Austria, John fled Hitler with his accordion at age 16 and was sponsored to come to the United States by cousins Sara and Al Gitlin of Philadelphia. John won a scholarship to the University of Pennsylvania in chemical engineering and was recruited to work on the Manhattan Project in Oak Ridge. His team at K-25 made several breakthroughs in gaseous diffusion, accelerating the enrichment of uranium and ultimately speeding the development of the bombs that ended WW2. John’s love of music and dancing led him to his future wife, Kathleen Ott Williams, who was teaching junior high school Phys ed at the time. They were devoted to each other until she died in 2012.



John was also Manager of Planning for Union Carbide Corporation and ran a consulting group for the Atomic Energy Commission. He became a sought-after speaker and teacher in technical and business management. He was active in political and educational discussions, writing newspaper columns (Hurdles and Horsesense for the Oak Ridger) and speaking to radio and civic audiences. He was a relentless advocate for children and education and spent his later years volunteering in schools at all levels in many places. One of John’s life’s joys was sharing his gift of music. He played the piano at informal parties and had enthusiastic followers at each of his senior living facilities.



He leaves “adoptive sister” Zena Gitlin Cohen (Gil), daughters Suzanne Shipley, Linda Lundin (Ed Van Voorhees); granddaughters Jessica Lundin Prest (Christopher), Ellen Van Voorhees Reyes (Carlos); grandsons Ben Lundin (Julia), Matthew Van Voorhees (Cheryl); and 9 (almost 10) great-grandchildren. Last September he was proud to celebrate 100 years of life with his friends and family.

He will be greatly missed by all.

Arrangements will be made for John to be buried with Kathleen at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Adult Community Training in Loudon, TN, or Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Pigeon Forge.

