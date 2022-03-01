JoAnne (Jo Jo) Francis Evans Young, Loudon

JoAnne (Jo Jo) Francis Evans Young, age 76, of Loudon, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022.  She was a member of Tennessee Chapel Baptist Church which she dearly loved.  She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Ernest Mib Kyle; parents, Charles & Louise Evans; siblings, Earl, Melvin, Carolyn, and Kaye.

SURVIVORS

Daughter                             Sandy Patty

Son                                       Jeff Cline & wife, Kelli

Brother                                Jim Evans

Grandchildren                    Adam & wife, Guadalupe

                                              Ricky & wife, Amanda

                                              Jeffrey & wife, Mindy

                                              Aaron & wife, Stephanie

                                              Ty, River, and Jet

Great-grandchildren          Alexxus, Isiah, McKinzie, Addison, Camellia, Ivy, Cody A, Lukas, Cody S,

                                              Reese, and Mason

The family will be laying JoAnne (Jo Jo) to rest at 1:00 pm, Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Tennessee Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, 546 North Tennessee Chapel Circle, Kingston, TN 37763, with Pastor Neal Turner and Mike Kyle officiating,  Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

