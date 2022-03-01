JoAnne (Jo Jo) Francis Evans Young, Loudon

JoAnne (Jo Jo) Francis Evans Young, age 76, of Loudon, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022. She was a member of Tennessee Chapel Baptist Church which she dearly loved. She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Ernest Mib Kyle; parents, Charles & Louise Evans; siblings, Earl, Melvin, Carolyn, and Kaye.

SURVIVORS

Daughter Sandy Patty

Son Jeff Cline & wife, Kelli

Brother Jim Evans

Grandchildren Adam & wife, Guadalupe

Ricky & wife, Amanda

Jeffrey & wife, Mindy

Aaron & wife, Stephanie

Ty, River, and Jet

Great-grandchildren Alexxus, Isiah, McKinzie, Addison, Camellia, Ivy, Cody A, Lukas, Cody S,

Reese, and Mason

The family will be laying JoAnne (Jo Jo) to rest at 1:00 pm, Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Tennessee Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, 546 North Tennessee Chapel Circle, Kingston, TN 37763, with Pastor Neal Turner and Mike Kyle officiating, Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

