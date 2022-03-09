JoAnn Terry Moore, Kingston

JoAnn Terry Moore, age 85, of Kingston, Tennessee, passed away March 7, 2022, at her home with family by her side.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Starl H. Moore, and both of her parents George and Aline Terry.

She is survived by her son Terry and daughter-in-law Dawn Moore, her grandchildren Paige Moore, Connor Moore, and Austin Moore along with his wife, Sarah, and her sister, Paula Terry, and her partner Norman Baier, many cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.

JoAnn was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on September 7, 1936, the daughter of the late George and Aline Terry and sister to Paula Terry. As a child, JoAnn traveled the southeast with her family, but her roots were firmly planted in Roane County. She graduated from Roane County High School in 1954, attended Tennessee Tech and Maryville College, and held both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from the University of Tennessee. On April 10th, 1955, she met the love of her life and husband of 58 years, Starl Moore. They were each other’s world entire. Starl and JoAnn’s greatest joys were traveling together, attending sporting events, high school and Navy reunions, and supporting their family and friends’ successes. They attended Terry’s Vanderbilt rugby matches, all of their grandchildren’s sporting and school events, and bravely cheered on Vanderbilt’s football and basketball teams. She was an active member of the Kingston community and a loyal member of Kingston Church of Christ. She had a special place in her heart for Paula and was exceptionally proud of her big sister.

JoAnn was a teacher in Roane County and at Roane State Community College for over 35 years. The bulk of her tenure was at Kingston Junior High as a seventh-grade literature teacher. Once a child entered her classroom he or she was forever “one of my seventh-graders.” She adored teaching and bearing witness to her students’ growth into successful fathers, mothers, professionals, and good citizens in their communities. Her lessons in class reflected a foundation of seeing the good in all people and focusing on the silver lining of every situation. JoAnn was particularly accomplished at making others feel better. When folks were having a tough day, they would often find themselves stepping a little lighter after encountering JoAnn. JoAnn was always able to distract through a short story, a genuine laugh, and subtly help each of us perform the mental gymnastics necessary to righten our perspective and the joys of life. It was a gift that she readily shared with friends and strangers alike. JoAnn will be missed as a teacher, friend, sister, mother, and grandmother but she left this world, and the lives she touched, better than she found it. Those of us privileged to meet JoAnn will continue to enjoy her support and cheers from a new heavenly abode with Starl by her side.

The family will receive friends at the Kington Church of Christ, March 12th, from 5 pm – 6:30 PM, with celebration of life services at 6:30 PM. Jody McCloud and Jon Hackett will be officiating.

Interment: March 13th, 2:00 PM at Kingston Memorial Gardens with John Hackett officiating.

In lieu of flowers please consider making donations to the Kingston Church of Christ 303 N Kentucky St, Kingston, TN 37763, www.kingstoncoc.com for their youth programs and senior services. In honor of JoAnn, listen to a young person every day and pass forward a story and a laugh about one of your positive life experiences! Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Moore Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

