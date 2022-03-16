Jeremy Dakota Dodson, 26, Ten Mile

Jeremy Dakota Dodson, age 26, a resident of Ten Mile, Tennessee passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Rockwood, Tennessee. Jeremy was a member of the Rockwood Baptist Tabernacle. He loved sports, especially basketball. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dani Kay Dodson; grandfather, Clark Dodson; and great grandmother, Reba McCullough.

Survivors include:

Son: Hunter Gauge Dodson of Athens, TN

Father: David Clark Dodson of Ten Mile, TN

Brother: Jonathan Dodson (Sarah) of Harriman, TN

Nieces: Brooklyn Dodson and Mackenzie Dodson

Grandmother: Kay McCullough of Rockwood, TN

Aunts: Jeri Stinnett (Mike) of Rockwood, TN

Teresa Bullard (Bradley) of Kingston, TN

Cousin: Joe Johnston of Rockwood, TN

And several aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at the Rockwood Baptist Tabernacle; 427 Tedder Street; Rockwood, TN 37854. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.

