Jeremy Dakota Dodson, 26, Ten Mile

Jeremy Dakota Dodson, age 26, a resident of Ten Mile, Tennessee passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Rockwood, Tennessee. Jeremy was a member of the Rockwood Baptist Tabernacle. He loved sports, especially basketball. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dani Kay Dodson; grandfather, Clark Dodson; and great grandmother, Reba McCullough.
Survivors include:
Son: Hunter Gauge Dodson of Athens, TN
Father: David Clark Dodson of Ten Mile, TN
Brother: Jonathan Dodson (Sarah) of Harriman, TN
Nieces: Brooklyn Dodson and Mackenzie Dodson
Grandmother: Kay McCullough of Rockwood, TN
Aunts: Jeri Stinnett (Mike) of Rockwood, TN
Teresa Bullard (Bradley) of Kingston, TN
Cousin: Joe Johnston of Rockwood, TN
And several aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at the Rockwood Baptist Tabernacle; 427 Tedder Street; Rockwood, TN 37854. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.