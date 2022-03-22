Jason Edward Detrick, 41

Jason Edward Detrick, age 41 left this word suddenly yet willingly on March 18th, 2022, to go home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Those who knew Jason, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Jason had the privilege of having the love and guidance of 2 great churches. He was presently a member at Walnut Hill Baptist Church of Harriman, TN. where he worshiped, loved, and grew in Christ. He loved to aggravate preacher and friend Rick McAbee and all the wonderful church members. He found his roots on his journey to Christ at First Southern Baptist Church of Pikeville with his friend and mentor preacher Jim Whitaker and all the members who he loved dearly will forever be grateful. Jason had many passions but his greatest were his faith, family, and friends. He loved his Job as an electrical apprentice with Herron Electric of Knoxville. His joy was always found in helping others. He loved hunting, fishing, food (Triple bacon stack cheeseburger, Thursdays at Chuck’s and mixed fajita nachos at El Cants just to mention a few), shoes, and all things Academy sports. Jason touched so many lives. He loved fiercely and wholeheartedly. Anyone who knew him was touched by his love, kindness, humor, and positivity as he shined like a beacon of light. If he knew you, he loved you. We take comfort in knowing he is at peace in the arms of Jesus Christ and is loved in heaven as he was here on earth.

Jason was preceded in death by his father; Roger Taylor, grandmother; Betty McDaniel, uncle; Larry Detrick.

Survivors Include:

Children: Katelynn Wright of Harriman, TN

Destinee & Thomas Detrick of Sweetwater, TN

Mother and Father: Patricia & Keith Wilcox of Kingston, TN

Sister and Brother-in-Law: Jessica & Frank Godsey of Harriman, TN

Adopted sister: Amy May of Harriman, TN

Grandfather: Paul McDaniel of Sweetwater, TN

Grandmothers: Shirley Sweet of Manning SC

Maureen Jones of Meadville, PA

Uncle: Phillip & Jen Detrick of Sunbright, TN

Nephews: Abran and Hollis Godsey of Harriman, TN.

Many, many others who he loved dearly and considered his family

The family will receive friends Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Walnut Hill Baptist Church in Harriman, TN. from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm with Pastor Rick McAbee and Pastor Jim Whitaker officiating. Interment and graveside will be in the Poplar Springs Cemetery in Kingston, TN.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

