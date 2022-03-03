Jamie Lee Miller, 35, Rockwood

Mr. Jamie Lee Miller, age 35 of Rockwood, TN passed away at his home Sunday, February 20, 2022. He was born April 4, 1986, to Karen and James Miller. He loved to ride around with his best friend Roger. Their destination was never in question as long as he was able to enjoy being outside. He loved and enjoyed every moment he was able to spend with his amazing friend and family. He also had a sidekick for sixteen plus years; his chihuahua, TT. His joy and enthusiasm were contagious to everyone he met and will live on for generations. He is preceded in death by: grandmother, Patricia Miller; aunt, Lisa Lucas; and uncle, Ricky Ladd. Jamie is survived by:

Mother: Karen Miller of Harriman, TN

Best Friend: Roger Murray of Harriman, TN

Brother: James Miller Jr. of Harriman, TN

Sisters: Reba Miller of Rockwood, TN

Pamela Parks of Rockwood, TN

Nephew: Robbie Parks of Harriman, TN

Cremation arrangements have been completed. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Jamie Lee Miller.

