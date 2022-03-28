Jamey Eugene Patterson, Lenoir City

Rev. Jamey Eugene Patterson, age 43, of Lenoir City, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, March 26, 2022. He was born September 11, 1978, and was a lifelong resident of Lenoir City. Bro. Jamey was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Loudon. His home church where he grew up was Cave Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Kingston and after announcing his calling to preach the gospel he pastored several churches in East Tennessee including Shady Grove Baptist Church, Jackson Chapel Baptist Church, Centerview Baptist Church, Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church, Hoyt Avenue Baptist Church, and recently served as pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Loudon. Jamey was employed at Denso in Maryville, for the past 16 years. His love for the Lord was of utmost importance in his life and he treasured each minute spent with his family. Jamey was an avid UT football fan. He will be greatly missed by all those who loved him.

Survivors

Wife of 24 years

Kimberly Pinner Patterson of Lenoir City

Daughters

Katie and Audrey Patterson of Lenoir City

Parents

Johnny & Juanita Patterson of Lenoir City

Sister

Missy Garner & husband, Todd of Lenoir City

Mother-in-law & Father-in-law

Butch and Brenda Pinner of Knoxville

Sister-in-law

Jessica Hall & husband, Gary of Knoxville

Nieces and Nephews

Ashley Elliot, Drew Garner, Bryce, Ethan, and Grace Hall

Great nieces

Kinley and Caroline

A host of extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends 4:00 – 7:00 pm, Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Cave Creek Missionary Baptist Church with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, with Rev. Rick Kirkland and Rev. Jeremy Sexton officiating. The family will meet at Fraker Funeral Home on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 11:00 am, to go in procession to Cave Creek Cemetery for a 12:00 pm, graveside service. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all arrangements.

