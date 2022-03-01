James Timothy “Tim” Goss, Rockwood

James Timothy “Tim” Goss, age 63 of Rockwood, passed away on Saturday, February 26th, 2022, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Knoxville, TN. He was born on September 27th, 1958, in Rockwood. He never met a stranger. He enjoyed camping on the mountain and working with Operation R.E.A.C.H. for the kids. He attended and was a member of Asbury Chapel United Methodist Church in the Eureka community of Rockwood. He worked for Roane County Schools for 30+ years as the transportation supervisor until he retired. He worked under David Haggard and also with the Kingston Police Department. He is preceded in death by his Father: Doc Goss; Mother and Stepfather: Jean and Roy Mitchell; Brother: Dan Webb. He is survived by:

Wife of 43 years: Sharon Goss of Rockwood, TN

Daughters: Nicole Goss Alexander of Rockwood, TN

Christa Gilreath of Rockwood, TN

Sidney Gilreath of Rockwood, TN

3 Grandchildren: Kiley & Nixson Alexander, Caroline Snyder

Brothers: Mike Goss of Knoxville, TN

Bill Webb of Rockwood, TN

John Webb of Rockwood, TN

Sister & Brother-in-law: Jackie Henline (Paul) of Rockwood, TN

And several other nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 3rd, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm ET with Pastor Steve Parker officiating. Graveside and interment services will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens on Friday, March 4th, 2022, at 2:00 pm ET. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. James Timothy “Tim” Goss.

