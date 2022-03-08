James Monroe Schafer, Dayton

James Monroe Schafer went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at his home in Dayton, Tennessee. “Jim” was born in Coldwater, Michigan on December 8, 1946. He spent most of his younger years in Roane County, Tennessee in the Westel community. He graduated High School in Florida at Lee County High. He lived in Chattanooga, but the majority of his years was spent living in Dayton.

Jim loved the Lord and was a preacher of the gospel, but his ministry extended beyond the church house. He ministered to people in the hospitals and nursing homes in which he worked. Jim is a member of Hilltop Baptist Church but most recently served with the people at Norman’s Chapel Baptist Church, both in Dayton.

Jim worked in maintenance at Rhea Medical Center, Life Care Center of Red Bank, and Erlanger Medical Center where he ran the sign shop for many years. He worked for other sign companies as well as worked as produce manager at Shop Rite and Winn-Dixie.

Jim loved his Bluegrass Gospel music and enjoyed playing at church or on a front porch with his friends.

Jim was proceeded in death by his parents, Cleon and Bonnie Schafer, as well as other dear family and friends.

Jim is survived by the love of his life, Lee McLean Schafer, to whom he was married for 56 years. They met in grade school and loved each other all their days. Jim is also survived by his siblings, Edith Peeler of Athens, TN & Marvin (Charlotte) Schafer of Palmyra, VA. Jim is also survived by his Children, James Schafer (Amanda) of Dayton, Bob Schafer (Angie) of Sale Creek, Robby Schafer of Dayton, and Makayla Schafer of Denver, CO. He had 3 granddaughters that he loved dearly, Morgan Schafer Halstead (Stephen) of Birchwood, Maci Schafer of Dayton, and Alyssa Warren of Cleveland, TN. Jim is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews as well as a host of other friends and family.

The family will receive friends Friday, March 11, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Tony Williams, Bro. Rick Kirkland, and Bro. David Umphrey officiating. Jim will be laid to rest following the funeral service in the McLean Cemetery in the Westel Community of Cumberland County, Tennessee.

