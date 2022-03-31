James “Jim” White, Kingston

James “Jim” White age 61 of Kingston, TN passed away on March 29, 2022, at home. Jim was born at Chamberlin Memorial Hospital on December 25, 1960, and was a Roane County High School Alumni, class of 1979. For 25 years he was a member of the Roane County Amateur Radio Club and active call handle K4APY. Jim was employed with Kingston TVA Steam Plant for 20 plus years.

Preceded in death by grandmothers, Willie Miller and Edith White

grandfathers, James Fred Miller and Emmanuel Ross White

mother, Johnnie Faye Ellen Miller White Kerns

father, Carl Carter White

stepfather, Damon Kerns

brother, Lonnie Lee White

survived by his wife, Laura Anderson White of Kingston, TN

daughter, Mary White Hinton, and Michael of Soso, MS

son, James “Jimmy” White, and Claire of Kingston, TN

grandchildren, Gatlin Hinton, Charleigh Hinton, Grayson White, Capri Musick, and Caine Brown.

uncle, Lonnie Miller, and Carolyn of Foley, AL

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston with the funeral at 7:00 p.m., Reverend Mike Winters officiating. Burial at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Cedar Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the White Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

