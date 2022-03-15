James Daniel Graham, Oliver Springs

James Daniel Graham 89 of Oliver Springs, Tenn. passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

He is a retiree of ORAU as well as a member of Masonic Lodge #536 Omega of Oliver Springs, Tenn and York Rite of Knoxville

He attended New Fairview Baptist Church of Oliver Springs for many years.

He had a great love for his family, dog Snoopy and enjoyed fishing.

Preceded in death:

Father: Paul Hayes Graham

Mother: Mary Mae Graham

Sister: Lavada Louise Graham

Brother: Odus David Graham, Harold Edmond Graham

Son in law: Steven Allen Richardson

Father and Mother-in-law: Homer and Mary Russell

Survived by: Wife Annie Kathern Graham of 66 years

Daughter: Deborah Richardson, Teresa (Mike) Adcock

Son: Lynn (Anita) Graham

Grandchildren: Chris Richardson, Ashley Richardson, Joshua (Alicia) Graham, Michael (Heather) Yeary, Mitchell (Amanda) Yeary, Denton (Megan) Graham, Latosha Adcock, James (Christina) Adcock

Great Grandchildren: Casey Richardson, Chloe Richardson, Kaylee Fritts, Brooke Adcock, Joliann Jackson, Uriah Adcock, Saban Adcock, Cannon Yeary, Mattis Yeary, Teagan Yeary, Amelia Graham, and 2 on the way.

Great Great Grandson: Caiden Richardson

The family would like to thank PCM and Hospice Nurses for taking such excellent care of James.

Mr. Graham will lie in state at New Fairview Baptist Church Wednesday, March 16, 2022, from 1:00-2:00 pm at which time friends can visit with family and view.

Funeral will follow at 2:00 pm. with Pastor John Edmonds and Brother Larry Russell will officiate

Mr. Graham will be Honored with a full Masonic Graveside service and Burial in the church cemetary

To leave a note for James’ family or to share a memory, please go to our online guest book at Jackson Funeral services.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James, please visit our floral store.

