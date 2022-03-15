Investigation into woman’s death in a car in Harriman continuing

According to a Harriman Police press release On Monday morning March 14th just before 8am Officers with the Harriman Police Department responded to a call for service at an address on Carter Ave. Upon arrival contact was made with an individual that directed Officers to a vehicle that was parked near the railroad tracks. Officers located a 51-year-old white female deceased in the vehicle. A representative from the Medical Examiner’s Office responded and ordered an autopsy. The investigation is active and ongoing. The name of the deceased will not be released until next of kin notification has been made.
Tags autopsy death Harriman Harriman Police Department investigation Roane County
